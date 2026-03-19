Kendrapara: A court Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl, which led to her getting pregnant.

The POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the 53-year-old convict, non-payment of which would lead to the jail term getting extended by a year, prosecution counsel Nehru Kumar Sahu said.

Giving details on the case, the counsel said the man had raped the 16-year-old girl in 2024, taking advantage of her being alone at home.

POCSO Court judge Pragyan Paramita Roul also directed the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) to pay Rs 8 lakh in compensation to the victim under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.