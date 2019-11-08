Mumbai: Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday who is quite active on social media landed in soup after she shared a photo on her official Twitter account.

In the photo, Ananya can be seen posing with Farah Khan and father Chunky Panday. No controversy yet but what triggered social media users was Ananya’s caption.

She wrote, “Posing with Tony Stark and the hottest principal EVER!!! Thank you for having us.”

Posing with Tony Stark and the hottest principal EVER!!! Thank you for having us @TheFarahKhan ❤️🤩 #BackBenchers pic.twitter.com/8rXIlODvYb — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) November 6, 2019

The comparison between Chunky and Tony Stark or Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, did not go down well with netizens who resorted to trolling.

One Twitter user wrote, “Thank God Tony Stark is not alive to see this.” For all those who don’t know, Tony Stark dies saving the world from Thanos in the last franchise of Avengers, i.e Avengers: Endgame.

Another Twitter user wrote, “And if he is Tony Stark then I’m Julia Roberts.”

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The movie is slated to hit the theaters 6th December 2019. The diva will also be seen in Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter which will release next year in July.