New Delhi: African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday and discussed various facets of India-Africa relations.

Mbalula, accompanied by a delegation, is currently on a visit to New Delhi.

“Happy to meet the Secretary General of the ANC @MbalulaFikile and his delegation. A good discussion on India-South Africa cooperation and BJP-ANC ties,” Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

PTI