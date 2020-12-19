Koraput: Excavators engaged in restoration work of a Jain temple at Subai village in Koraput district Friday afternoon discovered a stone statue and several other relics said to be of historical significance.

The unearthed stone statue, discovered few metres away from the temple, is a Jain relic, excavators believe. It was found during the temple restoration work at Subai village which is a place of archaeological importance in Koraput district.

Subai is located 16 kilometres away from Sunabeda town and 34 kilometres from Koraput district headquarters. The temple has relics of a Jain monastery, containing rare stone carvings of the Tirthankaras.

Notably, Odisha State Archaeology under the department of Culture has taken up the restoration of dilapidated shrines in the district.

“We were completely unaware of the existence of another temple close to the existing Jain temple site. While excavating nearby areas, we discovered a precious statue. There are chances of getting more valuable artefacts of historical importance and ancient statues if further excavation is carried out in the surrounding areas,” said contractor Gopinath Bisoyi who has been engaged in excavation at the site.

Meanwhile, locals demanded preservation of the sculpture at Koraput Museum and verification of its historicity by technical experts.

PNN