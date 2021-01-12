Bhubaneswar: Indian cricket and Bollywood have always had an intimate connection. Starting with the marriage of Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore many cricketers and actresses have tied the nuptial knot. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been no different to the plot. And now they are three with both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma being blessed with a baby girl.

What started as a advertisement shoot for the two it has indeed been a lovely ride so far. One can wish the Indian cricket captain, his actor producer wife and the newborn the very best.

From the day rumours of their romance started swirling to the couple’s announcement of the birth of their baby girl, public interest in their lives continue to soar. One can certainly say that competition has finally arrived for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan son Taimur. The moment Virat and Anushka are going to step out with their daughter, they will certainly be the prime targets of the photographers.

Virat and Anushka met for the first time in 2013 on the sets of a television commercial for Clear, a shampoo brand. The meeting soon became a close friendship and the two were seen at a number of places together.

In 2014, there were media speculations that the two were dating. Confirming the same, albeit in his own way, Virat blew a kiss Anushka’s way during India’s match againt Sri Lanka.

The two were first spotted publicly together at the Vogue Beauty Awards in 2015. Immediately the word ‘Virushka’ was coined. However, then there were some dark clouds on the horizon. It seemed that the two had parted ways as they even unfollowed each other on Instagram. But it all changed soon. The two even attended Yuvraj Singh’s wedding in 2016.

The year 2017 was the year of the big fat ‘Virushka’ wedding. The lovestruck couple exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. They later held receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for their friends and family.

Through their relationship, they had to continuosly fight trolls who blamed Anushka every time India didn’t fare well at the matches. And Virat always stood up for Anushka.

It was in 2020 the two really had the chance to spend quality time together due to the lockdown. Shooting had stopped and so had cricket. So Virat and Anushka were always in each other’s company.

In August 2020, both Virat and Anushka shared that they were going to be parents. “And then we were three. Arriving January 2021,” they captioned their post.

And now finally they are three.