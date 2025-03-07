Human-animal conflicts are common, and incidents of dog bites have been frequently reported in recent times. Every day, people are getting injured in dog attacks somewhere or the other. One such case has now emerged from Andheri, Mumbai, where a group of five to six dogs attacked a security guard in a society compound. While the security guard tried to defend himself with a stick, a dog lover unexpectedly intervened and assaulted the guard.

As the dogs began biting the security guard, the person prevented him from defending himself. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and was shared by a handle named Pratahkal live.

In the video, a dog lover is seen feeding the society’s stray dogs while a security guard stands nearby with a stick. Suddenly, the dogs attack the guard, and as he tries to fend them off with the stick, the dog lover rushes in and slaps him. This further agitates the dogs, making them more aggressive as they begin scratching and biting the guard. Despite this, the dog lover does not assist the guard. Instead, he throws the guard to the ground, allowing the dogs to continue their attack. Later, another individual arrives and also assaults the security guard.

While protecting animals is a noble act, it is equally important to prioritize human safety when an animal attack occurs. In this incident, the dog lover did nothing to help the security guard; rather, his actions led to the guard being severely scratched and bitten. This video has sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding action against the individual responsible.