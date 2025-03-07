Funny pet videos often go viral on social media, bringing joy to animal lovers. Recently, a video featuring an adorable cat that is uniquely welcoming to temple devotees surfaced. Instead of meowing or smiling, this temple cat greets visitors by giving them high-fives.

In the viral video, the cat is seen sitting in a corner, greeting devotees individually. It neither smiles nor shows any other expression—it simply raises its paw like a machine to high-five every visitor who approaches. Instead of the traditional greeting, this gesture delights onlookers.

The video was posted online by a Chinese Instagram page, and the cat’s unique style quickly made it go viral. China Focus Official shared the clip, captioning it: “In Suzhou, the adorable little cat at the West Garden Temple, sporting a gold chain, is giving high-fives and posing for photos with visitors. It seems to spread blessings and good luck all around!”

The video has taken social media by storm, winning the hearts of netizens. It has already garnered over 20,000 likes, with people falling in love with the cat’s simplicity and charm. This feline has become a major attraction for temple visitors, who eagerly take pictures and capture its high-fives on camera. People are loving the cat’s unique way of welcoming devotees, and the video continues to be widely shared online.