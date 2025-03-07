Bhubaneswar: Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, serving as Deputy Commissioner in the State Transport Authority (STA), Cuttack, has been placed under house arrest by Odisha Vigilance for possessing disproportionate assets, a Vigilance official said Friday.

He will be presented in court today, the official added.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 2/2025 has been registered against Mohanty.

The Vigilance official stated that a significant amount of disproportionate assets were recovered from Mohanty’s residence, including Rs 15 lakh in cash, approximately 1 kg of gold, a fleet of vehicles, and documents related to multiple properties in and around the Capital City.

Providing further details, official revealed that the assets include four multi-storied buildings, 11 plots, and a 14-acre farmhouse registered in Mohanty’s name. The movable assets comprise three gold biscuits (yet to be weighed), 700 grams of gold ornaments, three four-wheelers, and a motorcycle. The seized vehicles include high-end sports utility vehicles (SUVs). All properties have been attached pending further investigation.

During the initial probe, Vigilance officials allegedly discovered that Mohanty had paid Rs 1 crore towards purchasing a 4-BHK flat in the Raghunathpur area of Bhubaneswar. Additionally, three plots were located in Nayagarh, six in Khordha, and one each in Patia and Khandagiri. His bank accounts, postal savings, and insurance deposits are currently under scrutiny for further details.

Mohanty was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for these assets, and further investigation is ongoing.