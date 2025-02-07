Chhatrapur: Karatali Tampara, a major water body under the Bipulingi panchayat in Chhatrapur block of Ganjam district, is battling for survival after the government land near the lake was reportedly taken over by fish traders from Andhra Pradesh. Encroaching upon the land, the traders from the neighbouring state have been carrying out fish cultivation.

Despite repeated complaints from local representatives, authorities have not taken any action, locals lamented. Tampara lake in Karatali village is spread over approximately 1,575 acre land. The lake has come to be known as Karatali Tampara lake due to its presence in Karatali village. This is another freshwater lake in Ganjam district about 10 km away from the better known Tampara freshwater lake, which is spread over 300 hectare of land near the right bank of Rushikulya river here in Ganjam district.

However, the lake is now facing survival threat after the adjacent government land was encroached upon by Andhra traders, who are allegedly using chemical fertilisers and other substances for fish farming, contaminating the water that flows into Karatali Tampara lake. Residents have alleged that the polluted water is causing skin diseases, while runoff water from the contaminated lake is damaging agricultural fields. Karatali Tampara was once a key irrigation source for farmlands in Chhatrapur and Ganjam blocks.

However, locals claim that the unauthorised occupation by Andhra traders has led to a gradual reduction in irrigation facilities. As the encroachment further expands around the lake, the water body is shrinking, affecting both irrigation and local ecosystems. Local farmer leaders Nilakantha Dash and Simanchal Nahak have demanded immediate eviction of Andhra traders and the restoration of irrigation systems. They warned that if the issue is not addressed, large scale protests will be launched. Despite discussions in panchayat meetings, district council sessions, and even the state Assembly, no concrete action has been taken so far in this regard. Residents fear that if authorities, including the Irrigation department and pollution control board, fail to act soon, Karatali Tampara may disappear from the geographical map altogether.