Bargarh: A woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer by his nephew inside her house near Maharaja Lane at Ward No-10 in this town, late Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Subasini Seth, 53. The accused Ramakrushna Seth, 45, was arrested by the police. The murder came to the light after the woman did not come out of her house till late in the morning, Thursday.

Neighbours opened the door and found the body of the woman lying in a pool of blood with a deep wound on her head. Informed, police rushed to the spot with a scientific team and launched an investigation. They sent the body for post-mortem to the Bargarh district headquarters hospital and arrested the accused. Police said the accused is the deceased woman’s nephew in relationship and was staying with her in the house.

Police also seized the murder weapon and registered a case in this connection. Preliminary inquiry suggested that the murder might have taken place over domestic dispute. The accused was questioned in this connection at the police station where he admitted to have murdered the woman. He will be produced in the court Friday, Town police IIC Satyajit Kandankel said. Locals said that the accused is not in a stable mental condition.