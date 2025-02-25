Amaravati: The government of Andhra Pradesh has announced Rs.10 lakh compensation each for the kin of the three devotees trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Annamayya district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The state government also announced Rs.5 lakh each for the two others injured in the incident.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed shock over the incident that occurred in the forest area near Gondalakona in Obulavaripalle mandal.

Wild elephants attacked a group of devotees heading to a local temple for Mahashivratri celebrations around 2 a.m.

Three devotees hailing from Y. Kota died on the spot while two others were critically injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be critical.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. He assured all help to the families of the victims.

Pawan Kalya, who holds the forest portfolio, also expressed shock over the death of three devotees. He spoke to senior officials of the forest department and Annamayya district about the incident.

The Deputy Chief Minister asked officials to make proper security arrangements for the devotees visiting temples in forests on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Pawan Kalyan directed Kodur MLA A. Sridhar to console the family members of the deceased and call on the injured to assure them of all support from the government.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Roads & Buildings Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy and Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy expressed grief over the death of the three people.

Janardhan Reddy, who is also in charge minister for Annamayya district, spoke to District Collector Chamakuri Sridhar and enquired about the incident.

Ramnarayan Reddy enquired about the condition of the injured and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment.

Former Andhra Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic incident.

Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his profound grief over the loss of lives in this unfortunate event, describing it as deeply distressing.

He emphasised that such an incident is highly regrettable and urged the government to ensure better medical care for those seriously injured in the attack.

Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the authorities to provide support and assistance to the families of the deceased to help them cope with their loss.

