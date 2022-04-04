Pottangi: Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has again made another attempt to grab Kotia. The AP government has added the disputed Kotia panchayat to a newly carved district.

According to reports, the neighbouring state has reorganised its 13 districts into 26 districts.

However, formal announcement about new districts with addition of Kotia villages to its territory will be made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at 9am Monday.

Notably, Andhra Pradesh was split into two June 2, 2014. Telangana was carved out of it with 33 districts while Andhra was left with 13 districts. Among the new districts is Parvathipuram Manyam.

A gazette notification to this effect was issued. Kotia panchayat has been declared as part of Salur block in this new district.

There are 21 villages spread in three panchayats of Ganjeipadar, Fagunasineri and Fatusineri.

“Earlier, people of these villages used to depend on Vizianagaram district. It was far from them. Now it will be easier for the new district administration to reach out to the people,” said Ganjeipadar sarpanch Dibakar Gemel.

However, Kotia sarpanch Liyu Gemel said that the Andhra government will not succeed in its plan to grab Kotia.

All the developmental works in Kotia have been done by the Odisha government while more works will be executed in days to come, she added.

Zilla parishad members Tikai Gemel and samiti member Ambika Pangi supported the sarpanch.

