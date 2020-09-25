Amaravat: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Busan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday condoled the demise of popular singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

“The Chief Minister has expressed his profound grief over the passing away of SP Balasubrahmanyam, renowned playback singer, artiste and composer,” said an official.

Reddy said Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, was refreshing with his film music, spanning over five decades, and enthralled the connoisseurs and common people alike through his multifaceted talent.

The CM expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Similarly, Harichandan also expressed grief and sadness over the demise of Balasubrahmanyam at a hospital in Chennai.

“Balasubrahmanyam is a household name, not only in the Telugu states but the entire country as an iconic playback singer in 16 languages, predominantly Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam,” he said.

The Governor highlighted that Balasubrahmanyam holds the Guinness World Record for recording more than 40,000 songs.

Harichandan reminded that the iconic singer received coveted awards such as the Padma Bhushan in 2011, six national film awards as best male playback singer, 25 Nandi awards, NTR National Award and others for his contribution to Indian cinema.

He prayed for the departed soul and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.