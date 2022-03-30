Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is all set for the official inauguration of 13 new districts April 4.

A high-level meeting chaired by chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, reviewed the progress Wednesday and finalised the details.

With the process of forming new districts completed, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the 13 new districts April 4 between 9.04 am and 9.45 a.m, officials said on Wednesday.

The final notification pertaining to the reorganisation of the existing 13 districts into 26 is expected to be released in the next few days. The state had 23 districts till it was bifurcated and the new state of Telangana was born in June 2014.

April 4, the chief minister will launch district portals and handbooks to make it possible for people to conduct their work in the reorganised districts. The chief minister has directed officials to streamline the office allotment procedure, stating that officers will be required to assume possession of their respective district offices on April 4.

April 6, the chief minister will felicitate all of the volunteers who have worked tirelessly across all village and ward secretariats.

The chief minister had constituted four sub-committees to ensure the district reorganisation process proceeds smoothly. During Wednesday’s review meeting, the heads of the sub-committees updated the chief minister on the actions taken in terms of personnel and officer reallocation.

The chief minister was also briefed on the structure of each district, the number of employees and departments that would be included in these districts, and the steps taken by each committee to set up offices for the departments in question.

IANS