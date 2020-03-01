Rayagada: On the first day of implementation the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, officials of transport and police department here imposed Sunday a fine of Rs 1,10,800 on a truck coming from Andhra Pradesh for violating rules.

Transport and police department officials were carrying out routine checks here when they detained the truck (AP-31-TW 3249) near a petrol pump. They asked the driver to show the necessary documents. However, he was not able to produce road permit and tax documents. Then the fine was imposed. The truck was carrying timbers to JK Paper Mills here.

It should be stated here that state Transport Minister Padmanava Behera had said Saturday that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act would be implemented strictly from March 1, 2020. He had asked everybody to keep all documents related to their vehicles ready or face severe penalty.

In a letter, Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda has directed the District Collectors, SPs and DCPs (Traffic) across Odisha to carry out strict enforcement of the new rules. They have been asked to come down heavily on drink driving, breaking speed limits, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving without seatbelts. People have also been warned not to talk over the mobile while driving, not to resort to triple riding on bikes and always to wear helmets while driving two-wheelers.

PNN