Los Angeles: Andy Serkis is among the top contenders for the directing job of ‘Venom 2’, the sequel to Sony’s 2018 antihero blockbuster.

According to Variety, Ruben Fleischer, who directed the first part, has chosen not to return as he is currently busy with the post production of ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’.

Besides Serkis, who has directed films such as ‘Breathe’ and ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’, the studio is also in talks with ‘Bumblebee’ director Travis Knight and Rupert Wyatt.

Starring Tom Hardy in the title role, ‘Venom’ was a global hit for Sony, earning over USD 850 million in worldwide gross. The film also featured Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed in pivotal characters.

Hardy is expected to return for the sequel, which has a script from Kelly Marcel. The studio hopes to start shooting the project later this year.

