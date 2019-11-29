Champua: Children taking lessons and food under trees and in the open have become a common sight in the state owing to lack of buildings for anganwadi centres.

Even as the government is pumping in crores for supply of nutritious foods to minor children, lack of basic infrastructure such as kitchen buildings, electricity and water has deprived the children of their rights.

A point in case is an anganwadi centre at ward no 1 in Godhuli village under Champua NAC area of Kendujhar district that has been running from the verandah of the anganwadi worker’s house owing to lack of dedicated infrastructure.

The anganwadi caters to about 20 children from three lanes of Godhuli village such as Bankasahi, Dhipasahi and Uparasahi. While the anganwadi worker has reported the issue to administrative officers a number of times, no measures have been taken yet.

Guardians of the children and villagers have expressed resentment over the issue and have demanded a permanent building for the anganwadi centre.

PNN