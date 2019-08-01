Telkoi: Three years after it started, an anganwadi centre in Ranibedar village under Raisuan panchayat in Keonjhar district does not have a building of its own.

Students here brave heat and dust to sit through the day that operates under the shade of a large tree. The attendants turn the kids away on days when it rains owing to the fear of lightning in the area. At times, they gather on the verandah of some villagers to spend the day.

As many as 15 Juang tribal children receive their education and get their free meals in this centre. Another 10 pregnant women are dependent on it for nutritious food. However, all of that activity goes on in the open under the tree, says helper of the centre Binati Dalnayak.

She added that even though they have asked for a permanent structure, the district administration is yet to approve it.

District child development project officer Prativa Mishra expressed helplessness and said, “We have already submitted a proposal to the government for construction of a new house. We will also inform the district administration about this. What else can we do working under the government!”

PNN