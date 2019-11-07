Los Angeles: Actress Angelina Jolie has said she is recovering after her ‘hurtful’ divorce from actor Brad Pitt but she still has a lot of ‘invisible’ scars. The erstwhile Hollywood couple grabbed the headlines with their romance for 12 years. They were married for two years of their relationship, from 2014 until their split in 2016.

Angelina Jolie, 44, said she’s on the path to recovery after seeing the ones she loves ‘in pain’, according to ‘mirror.co.uk’. “I wrestled with my heartache over the divorce because I was hurt,” Angelina Jolie was quoted as saying.

Earlier in December, she told ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ magazine: “My body has been through a lot over the past decade, particularly the past four years, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it.”

“The invisible ones are harder to wrestle with. Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can’t be as free and open as your spirit desires. It’s not new or old, but I do feel the blood returning to my body,” Jolie added.

The ‘Maleficent’ star said the ‘Fury’ actor has stopped her from moving to her dream home abroad.

The duo have three biological children – Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11 as well as three adopted children – Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Zahara, 14.

As they continue to co-parent their children, Jolie talked of the restrictions Brad Pitt had put on her. The actress vowed to move as soon as her youngest child turns 18 but until then she has to remain where Brad ‘chooses to live’.

