One of the accused in the Walayar rape and death case was allegedly thrashed by a group of people on Saturday morning within the Walayar station limits in Palakkad district of Kerala.

C Madhu, one of the accused in the Walayar rape case sustained injuries in the attack and has been admitted at a government hospital in Palakkad.

According to police an altercation between the accused and a group of 4-5 men led to the incident. Three of the attackers have been taken into custody.

Police team will be reaching the hospital to record the statement of the accused who got injured in the attack.

In January 2017, a 13-year-old girl was found hanging inside her dilapidated house in Walayar region of Palakkad, Kerala. The girl was allegedly sexually abused by a few people over a period of time. Following the death, her nine-year-old younger sister testified that she saw two men running out of the house on the day she was found dead.

Two months later, the younger sister was also found dead in similar manner in the same spot. The autopsy report revealed she was subjected to sexual abuse. The incident created a lot of uproar in the public domain, forcing the local police to act. Three men, who had been regular visitors of the victims’ family, were arrested by the police in connection with the case.

A local court had acquitted all the accused in the case but the state Government had filed an appeal against the acquittal in the Kerala High Court.