Angul: The quickness that the Angul district administration is showing to sanitise office spaces is not seen when it comes to local areas that have reported positive COVID-19 cases.

This allegation has been leveled by some town dwellers.

According to some locals, a couple from Hemsurpada tested positive a few days ago. During the period between their test and the arrival of the report, they had visited many local areas and came in contact with several people.

After coming to know that the couple was infected, the administration must have taken immediate steps to disinfect the area. But that did not happen, locals alleged, adding that the administration does not hesitate to take efficient measures in case staff of any office tests positive.

There are many areas like Hemsurpada that recently reported positive cases including Amalapada and Gujuratipada in Angul town, Sanatibrida and Arkil panchayat of Kaniha block, Chhendipada and Machhakuta area of Chhendipada block, Nalco outskirt areas of Banarpal block and Paikasahi and Thakurgarh panchayat of Athmallick block.

Patients infected with coronavirus were detected from these areas but the administration did not take steps to sanitise the areas, increasing the fear of local transmission. As a result the residents are constantly in a state of panic.

A fire department official on the condition of anonymity said, “We can’t go on our own to any area to sanitise them. We are visiting the areas or offices as per the direction of the district administration.”

A BJP leader here, Pratap Chandra Pradhan, also alleged that the administration is not taking any steps to sanitise the areas that report positive cases.

Similarly, district Congress president, Biplab Jena said, “The district administration not taking steps to sanitise affected areas is indeed a cause of concern. We will take the matter up with the district collector. And at the same time the sarpanchs can also take steps by utllising the collector’s power conferred upon them.”

District collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty was not available for his comments in this regard.

PNN