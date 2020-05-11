Angul: Angul district administration has come forward to handle the situation hard-handedly, after the district reported its first COVID-19 cases. The security arrangements have been tightened under all its police station limits.

According to sources, checking in all areas has been accelerated by the order of district superintendent of police. Persons coming to Angul city are being checked thoroughly, to find out as to why they have come and with requisite permission or without, police sources said.

However, Similipada, Hemasurapada, Raja Chhak, Harimahuri Chhak, Mishrapada Chhak, Hulurisingha, Chheliapada, Ranigoda, Thana Chhak, Circuit House Chhak, Jagannath Mandir, Kaltax Chhak and Gandhi Marg areas are under strict surveillance of the district police.

Likewise, until further orders of the state government Angul will remain under Green Zone category and all previously imposed lockdown restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic will remain effective as before, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashwini Kumar Sahu informed.

Section-144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed by the district Collector Monday, within 100 metre radius around all temporary COVID-19 hospitals in Angul district. All trespassers and flouters of the norms will be strictly punished as per provisions of law.