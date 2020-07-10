Angul: After a thorough review of cases pertaining to left-wing extremism (LWE) in the district, Angul has been declared ‘Maoist-free’, district police SP Jagmohan Meena said Friday.

According to Meena, Maoist activities have not been reported in any part of the district since 2018 following which Central government sponsored Security Related Expenditure (SRE) tag has been removed from the district.

Informing about Maoist activities, Meena said that the Red Rebel related activities were reported nine times in the district in last five years. Of these nine incidents, exchange of fire took place between police and Maoists on six occasions.

“Even though the SRE tag has been removed, intelligence department and Angul police will work together to ensure they don’t reappear. Besides, one platoon commandoes, trained by SOG, will continue to remain in the district. Operations will be conducted with them should Maoists resurface. If required, SOG will also be requisitioned,” he added.

PNN