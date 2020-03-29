Angul: Like many other places, the Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) here is also enforcing social distancing strictly by earmarking standing places for patients. The authorities have drawn white circles at a distance of minimum 15 feet asking patients to stand within those. Also the online registration to visit the DHH has also been suspended for the time being.

The residents of Dhenkanal, Boudh and Deogarh districts are dependent on Angul DHH. It had been observed a few days back that patients after registering online were standing in queues and not maintaining social distancing norms.

The authorities, to prevent the patients and their relatives from coming in close contact decided to enforce the system of white circles. Also doctors have been asked to hand out tickets to the respective patients they attend to.

PNN