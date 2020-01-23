Angul: A meeting was held Wednesday at Angul District Headquarter Hospital on various developmental projects which will be delivered in coming days. Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty presided over the meeting.

In the meeting, organised by the executive bodies of Patient Welfare Committee of Angul district headquarter hospital (DHH), collector Mohanty stressed on increasing the number of bed from 192 to 300. Mohanty also focussed on proper awareness for environmental cleanliness and repairing of the damaged transformers within a seven-day. The transformers were set up only a month ago.

The collector also assured the employees of residential quarters at DHH, apart from appointing ultrasound specialists and regular inspection of patients’ food. Once done, a surprise visit will also be conducted by a team led by assigned doctor. The panel will visit the kitchen to inspect the quality of food, collector Mohanty added.

Among other plans on agenda include, the construction of wall for post mortem room, provide milk to the relatives of the patients, provide more chairs at waiting room, construction of new dialysis room and eradication of any hotels or canteen inside the premises.

Secretary of Zilla Parishad Basanti Kishan, Additional collector Tapan Kumar Satapathy, Advocate Bhawani Prasad Mishra, Social Activist Kunja Bihari Das, ADMO Dr Pratap Chandra Behera were also in attendance.

