Angul: Taking up a massive plantation drive in the district during rainy season this year, Angul forest division has prepared over 18.5 lakh saplings for the purpose.

Out of the above number of saplings 3,14,000 will be planted on 895 acres of land, on along sides 68km long roads here and remaining 15,28,000 saplings will be distributed among different organisations, corporate houses and private individuals, forest officials informed.

The afforestation drive includes planting of 10,500 saplings in Bantala range, 46,500 saplings in Jarapada range, 84,500 saplings in Chhendipada range, 33,660 saplings in Angul range, 47,500 saplings in Talcher range including highest number of 91,500 saplings in Kaniha range. Gambhari, sishu, asan, karanja, arjun, amla, neem, jamun and bamboo saplings will be planted.

Plantation drive on 1,757 acres of land was taken up the previous year and 4,39,208 different saplings were planted including 57km long roadsides and 8,71,490 saplings which were distributed among various organisations and private individuals.

Despite planting of a huge number of saplings every year, the drive has gone for a toss without proper care and maintenance, local environmentalists, nature lovers and intelligentsia have opined.

Reacting to this, a senior official of Angul forest division said, “We are taking care of saplings after planting those. However, the saplings which are distributed to others are often not taken care of. Forest department officials have been instructed to see to it.”

PNN