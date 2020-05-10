Angul: A month after the state government asked all jail authorities to introduce video conferencing facility for visitors, Angul jail authorities are gearing up for it.

It had long been alleged that the guidelines issued by director-general of prisons, Santosh Upadhyay were not being followed at Angul jail.

Odia daily ‘Dharitri’ carried a detail report on this issue Friday following which the jail authorities swung into action.

For installation of cameras to facilitate video conferencing, wires are recently being laid out. Similarly, the main gate of the jail now remains closed round the clock to check unauthorised trespass.

Angul jail superintendent Suchitra Das, meanwhile, evaded questions as to why the video conferencing facility had not been started yet.

DG Upadhyay said that the allegation against Angul jail authorities would be investigated.

PNN