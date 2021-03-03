Angul: Amid relaxation in Covid-19 norms, the district administration has launched low-achiever classes in the high schools to help the mediocre and weak students improve in their studies and come out with flying colours in the HSC examination scheduled for May 3, a report said.

Over 6,985 students studying in 248 schools are being imparted special coaching in these classes— being held in over 95 per cent of the schools. The low achiever classes starting from February 15 will continue till April 15.

The aim is to better the HSC (High School Certificate) examination results in the district this year and create a new record by surpassing the past year’s result. The response has been very well while the teachers are catering to the weak students in a healthy atmosphere and clearing their doubts.

The students are being imparted step by step instructions in their subjects to improve their learning skills and extra help in the lessons when required. They are also being motivated all the time to better their performance.

The pass percentage of the district was 73 per cent last year which the district administration aims to beat this year.

Reports said that over 18,996 students studying in 248 schools in the district will sit for the matriculation/HSC examination this year. However, the students have failed to attend regular classes due to closure of their schools following Covid-19 induced lockdown and shutdown in the state. The students were having online classes during the lockdown period but started attending regular classes after lifting of the restrictions.

As a result their studies have suffered immensely which has become a cause of concern for the district administration and the district education department. The authorities apprehend that this might impact their result which forced the district administration to launch the low achiever classes.

Keeping this in mind, the district education department has launched low achiever classes where average and mediocre students are being imparted special coaching in various subjects to help them gain success in the examination.

In these classes, students are separately taught English, Mathematics and Science while classes for Literature, Sanskrit, Hindi, Geography and History are also being taken if the need arises. The special classes are being held from 7 am to 9 am before the start of the regular classes. The students are also taught how to round mark the answers in optical mark recognition (OMR) answer sheets.

Meanwhile, after reopening, schools have completed 80 per cent of the course in various subjects while the rest 20 per cent will be completed soon. The revision of the subjects will start after the completion of the course, sources in the district education department said.

The state government has reduced the full marks to 80 and distributed a help book ‘Sikshya Darpan’ to make the students stress free. The state government has also instructed the teachers to impart 100 day-coaching to the students without any leave.

When contacted, Kalpana Behera, district education officer said that the special classes are being held on the direction of the Collector which will certainly help in achieving better results in the HSC examination.

