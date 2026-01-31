Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor used social media to pen a sweet birthday wish for his Armaan co-star Preity Zinta.

Posting a couple of pictures from the 2003 release on his Insta Stories, Anil said that Preity ends up making everything feel lighter with her unique energy and kindness.

“Happy Birthday, @realpz…Your kindness and energy make everything feel lighter. (sic),” He wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Anil further wished the IPL team of the birthday star, the Punjab Kings, for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

He added, “All the very best for IPL 2026, may this be your winning year.”

Directed by Honey Irani, Armaan also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Gracy Singh, and Randhir Kapoor in significant roles, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of a hospital, the project follows the life of its principal, Dr Akash (Played by Anil Kapoor), who is struggling to maintain the finances of the institution. Amidst all this, he comes across a mentally unstable woman named Sonia (Played by Preity Zinta), who offers to help on the condition that Akash marries her.

Preity made her acting debut in 1998 opposite Shah Rukh Khan with Dil Se…

During her career, she has been a part of several blockbusters such as Soldier, Kya Kehna, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi… Mil Gaya, Sangharsh, Veer-Zaara, Salaam Namaste, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name just a few.

After staying away from the screen for a long time, Preity is all set to make her return with Lahore 1947. Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, the project will have Sunny Deol as the lead. Additionally, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh have been roped in as the ancillary cast of the drama.

Backed by Aamir Khan, “Lahore 1947” has been set against the backdrop of the partition of India.