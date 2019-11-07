Kalahandi: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch busted a racket involving the smuggling of animal hides and tusks in the Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district and arrested four persons in connection with the racket.

According to STF team officials, acting on a tip-off, an STF team reached the district and chalked a plan to nab the smugglers. Masked as the customers, officials of the STF approached the criminals and later arrested them when the smugglers finalized the deal.

The accused persons have been brought to Bhubaneswar for further interrogation.

Officials also seized one leopard hide and a jumbo tusk from their possession.

During interrogation, the STF found that the arrested persons were involved in the smuggling of leopard skin and elephant tusks.

None of them could produce any valid license or authority in support of such possession of animal hides and tusks, sources added.

PNN