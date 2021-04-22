Jeypore: Tribal people in Jeypore area of Koraput district Thursday reportedly sacrificed animals and birds to save themselves from COVID-19.

At a time when both the Central and State governments are trying their best to protect people from falling prey to the pandemic, resorting to superstition has indeed shocked many.

According to a source, residents of a hamlet near Parabeda in Jeypore town thronged at the shrine of their village deity ‘Hundi Maa’.

The priest along with the villagers invoked the deity asking for her mercy. Later, besides performing other rituals, they, to appease the deity, reportedly offered her goats and hens in sacrifice.

Such an act based on pure superstition has been drawing flak from various sections.

Notably, Koraput district Thursday reported 45 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 8,245. Of them, 7,992 patients have recovered from the disease and 267 are still undergoing treatment.

PNN