Bhubaneswar: The special CBI court Tuesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the prime accused in Anjana Mishra gangrape case on a two-day remand for further investigation into the issue. The court also permitted the central agency to conduct a Test Identification (TI) parade of Bibekananda Biswal alias Biban to be held in Jharpada Jail Wednesday.

Sources revealed that the victim, Anjana Mishra, will be asked to identify the accused Biban among several others in the presence of JMFC Srujalin Mohanty Wednesday. The CBI sleuths from Kolkata office will take Biban on remand Thursday for interrogation. Legal experts have opined that the fate of the case hinges mostly on the outcome of the TI parade. As there is a lapse of 22 years since the incident happened and there are substantial changes in Biban’s looks, it may prove to be a difficult task for the victim to identify Biban. More so because the accused will be shown as part of a group of people.

Earlier, the CBI sleuths had met Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi at his office here to discuss the issue immediately after the arrest of Biban last month.

Sarangi had announced the arrest of Biban from Aamby Valley in Lonavala of Maharshtra at a presser in Cuttack February 22. A joint team of commissionerate police of the twin city, Lonavala and Navi Mumbai in Maharshtra nabbed the accused who had been staying at Aamby Valley with a false name. Mishra was gangraped by Biban and two others near Baranga in 1999.