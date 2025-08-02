Mumbai: A case of kidnapping has been registered here after actress Ankita Lokhande sought police’s help to trace two missing girls, including her house help’s daughter.

Lokhande posted a message on social media, stating that the two girls were missing since Thursday.

Malvani Police registered a kidnapping case as minors are involved, said an official.

The girls were last seen near Vakola area in Santacruz (East). Nothing much concrete has turned up ever since their vanishing, he said.

“They’re not just part of our home-they’re family. We are extremely worried… Request everyone-attention @mumbaipolice and #Mumbaikars-to spread the word and help in any way possible. Your support and prayers mean everything right now,” Lokhande said in her post.

PTI