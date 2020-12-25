Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande is vacationing in Goa with her family, friends and boyfriend Vicky Jain.

The actress has shared some pictures of this vacation on her Instagram account.

In the series of pictures posted by Ankita, she is seen sharing a lot of cozy moments with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Sharing the pictures, Ankita wrote, “We are family 😎

Who all r interested to go again ☺️????

raise ur hand 🖐 goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

@aparnadixit2061 @jainvick @arpanlokhande32 @aditya.sahu.790 @a_s_h_i_t_a @sandeep.munshi @vandanaphadnislokhande @manasiayachit @sampurna.sahu”

Meanwhile, the Pavitra Rishta actress celebrated her birthday with Vicky and some of her close people. She was looking gorgeous in a golden dress on her special day.

Last week, Ankita celebrated her 36th birthday with Vicky and a few friends, including actor Rashami Desai and producer Sandip Ssingh. She faced a lot of backlash from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans for partying.

Ankita had recently paid a dance tribute to Sushant at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. The two had played the lead couple on the TV show Pavitra Rishta and were in a relationship until 2016.