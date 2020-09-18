Mumbai: TV actor Ankita Lokhande’s father Shashikant Lokhande has been hospitalised. Ankita Lokhande has shared a picture of her dad on the hospital bed and wished him a speedy recovery. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her dad who is resting on a hospital bed. She captioned it as “Get well soon paa,” accompanied with a heart emoji. However, the exact reason for which Shashikant has been hospitalised is yet to be ascertained.

Ankita is lately hogging the headlines as she seeks justice for her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #its already 3 months today. @shwetasinghkirt@vikirti@jainvick,” has been one of her recent tweets.

You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant . #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @jainvick pic.twitter.com/Ij452X02Qk — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 14, 2020

Earlier this month, Ankita was criticised by VJ Shibani Dandekar for the actor’s comments against Rhea Chakraborty. Shibani had said Ankita is a person wanting ‘2 seconds of fame’. Ankita replied saying that she is proud to be a TV actor, if that was the reason she was being run down.

Sushant died in Mumbai June 14. Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years before their breakup in 2016, has put her weight behind the family of the late actor, demanding justice for him. The family had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case, which eventually happened. In July this year, KK Singh, Sushant’s father, had filed an FIR in Patna, accusing Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea of abetting his suicide, siphoning off funds and keeping him away from the family. After days of silence, Rhea had refuted all the allegations, in interviews to a few TV channels. Earlier this month, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of procuring drugs for Sushant.