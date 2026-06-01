Coimbatore: The political future of former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has become the subject of intense speculation after giant posters put up by his supporters across Coimbatore sparked rumours that he could be preparing for a significant political move, like launching a separate political platform.

The posters, carrying slogans such as “Our Leader, Come and Lead Us,” have appeared on major roads and public spaces ahead of Annamalai’s birthday June 4.

Their appearance has triggered widespread discussion in Tamil Nadu political circles, particularly amid reports of growing differences between the former state BJP chief and sections of the party leadership.

Adding to the intrigue, Annamalai left for New Delhi Monday and is scheduled to meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin Tuesday.

Sources indicated that the meeting is expected to focus on his future role within the party and the political road map ahead.

Reports also suggest that he may meet other senior BJP leaders during his visit to the national Capital.

Before departing for Delhi, Annamalai declined to comment in detail on the speculation surrounding him.

Speaking briefly to reporters, he said, “Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days,” a remark that has further fuelled anticipation over a possible announcement.

A former Indian Police Service officer, Annamalai joined the BJP in 2020 and rapidly emerged as one of the party’s most prominent leaders in Tamil Nadu.

As state BJP President from 2021 to 2025, he spearheaded several statewide campaigns and built a strong support base among young voters and social media followers.

Speculation about his future intensified after theAnnamala 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections,Annamala in which he did not contest despite being one of the BJP’s most recognisable faces in the state.

His recent criticism of the Centre’s decision to advance the implementation of the three-language policy for Class IX students also led to political debate and fresh rumours about his relationship with the party leadership.

While some observers believe Annamalai may seek a more prominent role within the BJP, others have speculated that he could launch a separate political platform.

BJP leaders, however, have dismissed suggestions of any split and maintain that Annamalai remains an important leader of the party.

With his meeting with BJP National President Nitin Nabin scheduled for Tuesday, political observers are closely watching for signals that could clarify Annamalai’s next move.