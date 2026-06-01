New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke Monday said he would return to India June 6 to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

In a video released on Instagram, Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi.

The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us, he said.

Dipke urged supporters to join him at the airport June 6.

I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, he said.

In the video, Dipke alleged that exam-related controversies and disruptions had left students anxious and demanded accountability from the government.

The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven social media movement founded by Dipke, has gained traction since its formation and has been subscribed to by many public figures.