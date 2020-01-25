Rayagada: The Chinmaya Vidyalaya at Therubali here celebrated its 36th annual day January 23, Friday. Ashok Kumar Behera, president of the school managing committee, graced the occasion as chief guest. KV Rao, vice president of IMFA, graced the occasion as guest of honour while Nilendu Chaterjee, chairman of the school, delivered the welcome address.

Bidyadhar Nayak, principal, presented the annual report of the school for the year2019. The academic merit prize and school topper prize of CBSE were given away to students. Students of the school presented a cultural programme and enthralled audience with their wonderful performance. The function was attended by parents, students and company executives.