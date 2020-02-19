Bhubaneswar: The annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha started across the state Wednesday.

On the first day, students appeared for first language paper. The gates were opened at 9:20am and the examination started at 10:00am.

The duration of examination is 2.5 hours, however, an extra 15 minutes will be allotted to the students for mathematics.

As many as 5,60,905 students have enrolled for the examinations being held at 2,888 centres across the state. While CCTV cameras have been installed at 1000 sensitive examination centres, 307 nodal centres with 24×7 surveillance have been set up for safekeeping of question papers.

This year, BSE is roping in lecturers as special squad members to avoid malpractice and cheating.

The examinations will conclude March 2, 2020. The answer sheets will be evaluated between March 18 and April 10.

