Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 1,448 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,911 persons, 161 are from Khordha, 107 from Cuttack, 99 from Bargarh, 98 from Sundargarh, 72 from Kalahandi, 70 from Jagatsinghpur, 68 from Nuapada, 66 from Keonjhar, 66 from Mayurbhanj, 58 from Balasore, 57 from Puri, 53 from Angul, 49 from Bhadrak, 49 from Bolangir, 49 from Kendrapara, 43 from Sambalpur, 41 from Jajpur, 29 from Jharsuguda, 28 from Malkangiri, 28 from Nabarangpur, 23 from Dhenkanal, 22 from Sonepur, 19 from Ganjam, 17 from Koraput, 12 from Kandhamal, 12 from Nayagarh, seven from Rayagada, six from Gajapati, five from Deogarh and 34 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,91,137.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,03,780 with the detection of 987 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,454.