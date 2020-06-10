Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 149 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 149 persons, 57 are from Ganjam, 26 from Khurda, 11 from Bolangir, eight from Jagatsinghpur, seven each from Balasore, Jajpur and Nayagarh, five each from Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Puri, four from Sundargarh, three from Keonjhar, two from Cuttack, one each from Boudh & Koraput.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,282.

According to state government data as of Wednesday, 3,250 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 957 cases are active, 2,282 have recovered and nine persons have died. Another two persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 110 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. Of the new patients, 97 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from different states are lodged, while 13 others were detected in contract-tracing exercises.

The state health department has so far tested 1,85,410 samples out of which a total of 3,026 samples were tested Tuesday.