Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 1,504 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,504 persons, 139 are from Sundargarh, 127 from Khordha, 122 from Cuttack, 93 from Mayurbhanj, 76 from Anugul, 76 from Nuapada, 75 from Bolangir, 72 from Puri, 68 from Bargarh, 60 from Malkangiri, 59 from Jagatsinghpur, 57 from Kendrapara, 53 from Jharsuguda, 44 from Keonjhar, 37 from Kalahandi, 37 from Sambalpur, 36 from Nayagarh, 35 from Baleswar, 34 from Dhenkanal, 34 from Jajapur, 31 from Bhadrak, 28 from Koraput, 18 from Sonepur, 17 from Ganjam, 14 from Nabarangpur, 13 from Kandhamal, six from Deogarh, six from Rayagada, five from Gajapati, two from Boudh and 30 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,95,245.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,07,004 with the detection of 1,018 new cases, while 12 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,495.