Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 1,544 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,544 persons, 560 are from Ganjam, 203 from Khurdha, 143 from Koraput, 75 from Gajapati, 62 from Nayagarh, 59 from Sundargarh, 41 from Kandhamal, 37 from Cuttack, 36 from Kalahandi, 36 from Rayagada, 34 from Jajpur, 33 from Balasore, 32 from Puri, 31 from Sambalpur, 24 from Malkangiri, 21 from Kendrapara, 17 from Keonjhar, 16 from Bargarh, 16 from Bolangir, 13 from Dhenkanal, 12 from Mayurbhanj, eight each from Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Sonepur, six each from Angul and Nuapada, four from Nabarangpur and three from Jharsuguda.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 30,241.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 44,193 with the detection of 1,643 new cases, while 12 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 259. As many as 1,018 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 625 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing. The state has so far tested 6,34,090 samples for COVID-19.