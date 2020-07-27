Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city Monday reported 159 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the city to 2150, said Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Among the fresh detected cases, 118 were reported from quarantine centres while 41 contracted the virus locally.

At the same time, 102 patients have also been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Monday, informed BMC in a tweet.

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway with regards to local cases.

Their primary contacts and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of the new patients, the number of active cases in this city has been recorded at 1125. Similarly, a total number of 1011 patients have so far recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll remains at 12.

The 5 local contracted cases were reported from Old Town, Mancheswar, Niladri Vihar,Salashree Vihar, Nayapalli, Laxmi Nagar, Bharatpur and Jagmara.

