Balasore: A large and rare Stingray fish was caught by fishermen off the Digha coast along Odisha-West Bengal border area Monday. Sources said that the fish weighed over 700kg. This variety of Stingray is locally known as ‘Hatikania’ as it resembles the ear of an elephant. The fish was caught by fishermen from Jaleswar in Balasore district who had ventured deep into the sea.

The fish was brought to the shore and later a fish trading company in Ranighat locality of West Bengal bought it at a price of Rs 50,000.

The news spread like wildfire and soon there was a huge crowd to catch a glimpse of the fish. Later, the fish was taken in a vehicle to Kolkata where the company plans to sell it at a price four times more than the actual price. Sources said the fish may be sold either for consumption or for medicinal use. Local administration however, did not have any information regarding the prized catch.

People in the know about fish movement in the sea claimed that the Stingray may have deviated from its original route and was then caught. Shyama Prasad Das, secretary of the Fishermen’s Association in Digha, said five to eight rare fish get caught every year which are later sold in Kolkata.

PNN