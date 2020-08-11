Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 1,785 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,785 persons, 404 are from Ganjam, 263 from Khurdha, 126 from Cuttack, 126 from Sambalpur, 101 from Keonjhar, 91 from Malkangiri, 84 from Kandhamal, 81 from Rayagada, 80 from Gajapati, 60 from Dhenkanal, 50 from Mayurbhanj, 49 from Jajpur, 48 from Kalahandi, 32 from Balasore, 31 from Nayagarh,30 from Sundargarh, 28 from Bhadrak, 24 from Kendrapara, 22 from Puri, 10 from Bargarh, 10 from Nuapada, eight from Nabarangpur, seven each from Jagatsinghpur and Koraput, five from Bolangir, four from Boudh, three from Jharsuguda and one from Deogarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 34,805.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 48,796 with the detection of 1,341 new cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 296. As many as 818 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 523 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 23,035 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 6,92,301.