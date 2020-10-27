Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 2,010 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,010 persons, 269 are from Khordha, 164 from Cuttack, 103 from Mayurbhanj, 102 from Sundargarh, 99 from Sonepur, 89 from Keonjhar, 86 from Bolangir, 79 from Bargarh, 75 from Jajpur, 73 from Angul, 73 from Nabarangpur, 72 from Balasore, 67 from Jagatsinghpur, 65 from Kalahandi, 63 from Nayagarh, 61 from Kendrapara, 53 from Sambalpur, 47 from Puri, 46 from Jharsuguda, 43 from Nuapada, 40 from Bhadrak, 38 from Dhenkanal, 30 from Koraput, 29 from Malkangiri, 27 from Kandhamal, 22 from Ganjam, 18 from Boudh, 15 from Deogarh, seven from Rayagada and 55 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,68,115.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,83,942 with detection of 1,247 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,272. As many as 729 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 518 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 30,303 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 43.85 lakh.