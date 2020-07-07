Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 217 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 217 persons, 96 are from Ganjam, 18 from Khurdha, 16 from Balasore, 15 from Mayurbhanj, 13 from Bargarh, 12 from Keonjhar, eight from Jharsuguda, seven from Malkangiri, six from Jajpur, five from Angul and Cuttack, four each from Dhenkanal and Puri, three from Jagatsinghpur, two each from Kendrapara and Sonepur and one from Bolangir.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6,703.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha crossed the 10,000-mark Tuesday with 571 fresh infections, while the toll climbed to 42 as four more people succumbed to the disease. The total number of cases in the state stands at 10,097. Of the 571 new cases, 403 were reported from different quarantine centres and 168 were local contacts.

The state health department has so far tested 3,02,780 samples out of which a total of 5,546 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.