Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 2,613 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,613 persons, 342 are from Khordha, 281 from Cuttack, 228 from Sundargarh, 199 from Mayurbhanj, 145 from Angul, 106 from Balasore, 86 from Puri, 85 from Sonepur, 84 from Kendrapara, 75 from Jajpur, 70 from Nuapada, 69 from Bargarh, 69 from Bolangir, 67 from Jharsuguda, 66 from Keonjhar, 60 from Bhadrak, 55 from Jagatsinghpur, 54 from Sambalpur, 49 from Dhenkanal, 49 from Kalahandi, 46 from Boudh, 42 from Ganjam, 38 from Malkangiri, 33 from Kandhamal, 33 from Koraput, 33 from Nabarangpur, 30 from Nayagarh, 27 from Rayagada, 14 from Gajapati, nine from Deogarh and 69 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,62,031.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,79,582 with the detection of 1,695 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,229.

As many as 986 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 709 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 40,033 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 42.80 lakh.