Bhubaneswar: Even though new positive COVID-19 cases are being reported everyday in Odisha, the number of recoveries is also increasing by the day. Odisha reported 262 new recoveries Monday with all the patients being discharged from their respective treatment facilities. The highest number of recoveries was reported from Ganjam district with 73 persons testing negative for the disease after treatment. All have been discharged.

The other districts that reported recoveries are Gajapati (49), Jagatsinghpur (25), Rayagada (16), Cuttack (15), Bargarh (14), Khurda (13), Bhadrak (12), Jajpur and Sundargarh (four each), Angul, Balasore, Nayagarh and Nabarangpur (three each), Boudh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Koraput and Mayutbhanj (one each). All have been released from the respective COVID-19 hospitals in the district. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,486.

So far in Odisha 9,526 people have tested positive for the virus. The state reported 456 new cases Monday. The death toll due to the infection currently stands at 38.